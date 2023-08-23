MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Nearly 600 flags have been erected along a funeral procession route in honor of a fallen hometown Marine.
Lance Corporal Evan Brown, 20, died while on active duty on August 11, 2023. He will be buried Friday morning in Monticello.
The Flagman’s Mission Continues is an organization based in Southern Illinois which provides flags to honor fallen military and law enforcement. They organize volunteers to erect and remove the flags. They do about 45 funerals a year.
The 600 flags cover the funeral procession route which is about four-miles.
