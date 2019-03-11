(WAND) - Flags have been ordered half-staff in honor of a deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from
Governor JB Pritzker that all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner.
Floyd Brown is accused of shooting and killing Keltner as he assisted US Marshals in serving a warrant.
Police said Brown then led officers on a multi-county chase and held a stand off on Interstate 55 near Lincoln.
Brown is also accused of shooting his girlfriend during the incident.
Deputy Keltner is survived by a wife and two sons.