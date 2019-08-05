(WAND) - To honor the victims of the El Paso Texas and Dayton, Ohio tragedies flags have been directed to fly at half-staff.
United States and Illinois flags should be lowered immediately until sunset on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The order was given to the Department of Central Management Services from the President Donald Trump.
All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff.
More information is available at http://www.illinois.gov/news/Pages/Flag.aspx.