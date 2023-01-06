ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District.
All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise on Monday, January 9, 2023 to sunset on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
The Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief Larry Peasley passed away on Wednesday.
The Chief had been with the department for over 40 years.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
