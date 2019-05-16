DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Thursday morning.
According to DFD, firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of West Division Street. Units arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported and it's not clear if the home is abandoned or occupied. Neighbors to the west of the home were removed.
Damage to the home could be seen at the front of the home. Firefighters say flames were visible from blocks away. Crews had the fire contained in less than a hour.
A cause was not immediately known on Thursday. The fire remains under investigation.
