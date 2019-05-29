EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Flash flooding has covered some roads in the Effingham area Wednesday.
WAND-TV captured video of a vehicle driving through high water on a road in the city. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that remains in affect until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for northern Effingham County, Cumberland County, western Crawford County, northern Jasper County, southwestern Clark County and southeastern Shelby County.
An NWS bulletin says three to four inches of rain have fallen in the area included in the warning since earlier Wednesday evening.
Drivers asked to follow the "turn around, don't drown" rule and avoid standing water on roads if they can.
Effingham Fire Department leaders were unavailable for a comment about possible damage when the station reached out to learn more.