CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A flash index is a month guide to gauge how Illinois' economy is doing.
The term "flash" means experts get a quick reading. The reading comes from tax revenues that are available at the end of the month.
Anything above 100 showcases economic growth. In 2020, records showed the economy had a strong start. After February, the numbers started to dwindle.
J. Fred Giertz, an emeritus professor from the University of Illinois, said the index uses data from from income tax collections, corporate taxes and retail sales.
"But we're still a long ways from what we were last year, so we're doing well," Giertz added.
From to the last quarter of 2020, the numbers started to make progress. It was 95.6, but in January of 2021, the number jumped to 96.3. WAND News asked Giertz if Illinoisans should be concerned about the state's economic recovery while mutations of the COVID-19 are showing up. The professor said the virus a "a threat on the horizon, but its tiny right now."
"The expectation is that most of those are gonna respond to the vaccination as well," Giertz said.
January's numbers are promising, but Giertz expects better results at the end of the year.
