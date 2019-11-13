SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A push to ban all flavored vaping products in Illinois has passed a Senate committee.
The Senate Executive Committee moved the proposed ban forward with a 14-3 vote. It now heads to the full Senate.
Should the bill become law, all flavored products would be off state shelves, leaving only tobacco-flavored products on the market.
The practice of vaping has been linked to a deadly Illinois problem, as three people in the state have now died from vaping-related lung injuries. As WAND-TV previously reported, the third victim was hospitalized with a severe lung injury.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, urged Illinoisans to avoid vaping or e-cigarette products, and especially "illicit THC-based products", as officials investigate the outbreak.
As of late October, there were 166 people in Illinois who had experienced lung injuries from e-cigarettes or vaping. There were 42 possible cases in Illinois at that time, per IDPH.