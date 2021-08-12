GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Gibson City's drive-in theater has closed for the weekend and possibly longer after major flooding in the area.
Officials said important equipment was damaged at the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre in Thursday flooding. Nearly all of the business food inventory has been lost.
Officials said the closure will be active for the weekend of Aug. 14-15 "and possibly the near future."
Advance ticket sales for Aug. 14-15 weekend showings will be refunded. Updates will be posted to social media regarding a projected reopening date.
Officials said on Facebook they are grateful to those in the comments who are interested in donating to help the business. They said time is needed to figure out what needs to be replaced.
"Thanks everyone for the continued support. It means more than you know," the business said on Facebook. "If we need fundraising, we will post on social media."
Harvest Moon asked people to send good thoughts to those severely impacted by the Thursday flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.