Bement, Ill (WAND) – When Phil and Shannon Bortner woke up at 4:30 am last Saturday they were greeted with up to five feet of flood water in their Bement home.
“Thursday evening we got a couple of feet of water but cleared that out with a couple of sump pumps,” Phil Bortner told WAND News. “Saturday morning I got up at 4:30 in the morning and we’ve got four to five feet of water in our basement.”
Electricity in the home had to be shutoff. It’s likely their furnace and a water heater have been ruined. Mold may also be an issue. At this point the Bortner’s are living in a camper.
“We had to have our power shutoff Saturday so I’m homeless. My family thank goodness has a camper to go to,” said Shannon Bortner.
The water utility in Bement is ERH Enterprise. The company tells WAND News they have discovered a broken 24-inch sewer main beneath a local railroad line. They also believe a farm field has two tiles emptying into the Bement storm sewer system adding to the backup.
For now the Bortners are just looking for help. Their insurance will only cover about $5,000 in damage before a $500 deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.