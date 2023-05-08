PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - Flooding is being reported near Pleasant Plains.
The Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District reported flooding is happening over the Pleasant Plains blacktop and on State Routes 97 and 125.
There is also flooding in the area of 97/Lincoln Trail.
Drivers are reminded to never try to drive through flooded roads.
If you come to a flooded section of road, turn around and look for an alternate route.
