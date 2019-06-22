SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Heavy rains have caused a closure of part of Interstate 55.
That’s according to Illinois State Police District 9.
ISP officials are shutting down southbound I-55 at the Stevenson overhead, and on-ramp. The on-ramp to I-55 southbound from Route 29 northbound is also being shut down.
Officials say to find another route at this time. They add that the Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified and will send equipment that way.
Officials want to remind the public to never drive through standing water.