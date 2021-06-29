SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Flooding left part of Old Route 36 impassable in Sangamon County Tuesday night, per the National Weather Service.
NWS officials said a section of eastbound Old Route 36 couldn't be passed through east of Springfield. In addition, Camp Butler Road was closed west Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in the Springfield area.
These reports came in after 8:55 p.m. Tuesday.
