ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Flooding has been reported Wednesday night in the Arcola area.
Arcola police said Route 45 at Madison Street has deep water. Signs are up warning drivers.
Drivers are advised to go slowly if they have to drive through the area. Police said one vehicle is already disabled in high water.
There are other flooded streets reported, including parts of Jefferson Street, Locust Street, Sheldon Street and Dogwood Drive.
