VERMILION COUNTY (WAND) - Recreational boating has been closed for parts of Middle Fork Vermilion River due to flooding-related hazards.
Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police report the river has been closed to recreational boating from the Illinois/Indiana state line to Oakwood, IL until further notice.
