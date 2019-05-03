PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Flooding in Piatt County has shut down a roadway.
1300 East Rd. between Paradise Ln. and 2250 North Rd. in Sangamon Township.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Office shared a video showing water rushing across the road.
If you come across any areas with standing water on the road, turn around. Do not try to cross.
Even a small amount of water can sweep a vehicle off the road.
If you come across any areas in Piatt County where water is over the roadway, report it to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 762-5761.