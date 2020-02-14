DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of flower arrangements will be delivered on Friday.
The Secret Garden in Decatur said on Valentine's Day they will deliver over 150 orders to people throughout town and the have 75 in store pick ups.
"This is our busiest day of the year," said Lori Barrett, co-owner.
On Thursday evening, the shop out the final touches on all the arrangements and mapped out their seven delivery drivers routes.
"It's great to have people express their love."
Red roses was the number one seller, but Barrett said this season she had orders with Gerber Daisies and Stargazer Lilies.
"It's a token of your appreciation," she said. "This is going to sound corny, but everything has a life span and the beauty is watching that life span, grow and develop is the best part."
While Barrett and her husband will clock over 70 hours by Valentine's Day. She said it's all worth it because someone out there knows they are loved.
"The cards are great, when it's a kid to their mom," she said "We had some long distance ones going to grandma that said I can't wait to play Skip-Bo with you again. So, even though it's meant for lovers we have a lot of people that do it as friendship and appreciation."
Barrett's only advice is if you get flowers be sure to call they person who got them so they know. The Secret Garden is open Valentine's Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. so last-minute buyers can stop by. To learn more about the shop, click here.