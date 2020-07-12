FLORIDA (WAND) - Florida shattered previous records for any state's largest single-day number of COVID-19 cases Sunday.
The state added 15,299 cases, beating New York's previous daily record by more than 3,000.
According to the state's health department, Florida now has a total of more than 269,000 cases.
Hospitalizations are also increasing, with more than 18,000 Floridians seeking virus treatment, the health department said.
Disney World also reopened parts of its park in Orlando, despite the surge in cases throughout the state.
“There was no justification to not move forward" with the state's reopening in May, Republican governor Ron DeSantis said on Friday, according to NBC Miami. “We have a situation where you got a lot of beds available. No major system, nobody that we’ve seen yet, has even gone to the surge level,” he said.
Florida does not currently have a mandate to wear face masks. Gov. Desantis said it is up to local facilities to implement said measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.