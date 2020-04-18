FLORIDA (WAND) - Floridians have made their way back to the beach after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light to reopen parts of the coast.
This on the same day that the state reported it's highest number of cases.
The State Department of Health reported 1,413 new cases Friday, topping previous highs. An additional 516 coronavirus cases were reported Saturday, bringing the state total to 25,269, and 14 additional deaths brought the number of fatalities to 740.
Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham, Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown and Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser said their beaches would reopen exclusively for exercise, not tanning or congregating in large groups.
“Just to be clear, this is an opportunity for people to come out to the beach to exercise a couple of times a day. It’s not a sunbathing opportunity,” Latham said in a statement.
Florida officials were under fire early into the COVID-19 outbreak. This after images surfaced on social media of spring breakers drinking and partying on the state's beaches.
First responders such and lifeguards will monitor the beaches to make sure guidelines are being followed. Coolers, chairs, blankets, towels and grills are prohibited.
“We can't stress enough that how long the beaches will stay open will be 100 percent determined by the beachgoers," Latham said. "As long as everyone complies by the times, guidelines, the social distancing, we will be okay. We want you to be able to use the beach as an asset and enjoy yourself, but we have to maintain the safety factor.”