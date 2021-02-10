DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The flower business is booming leading up to Valentine's Day weekend, even during the pandemic.
Shops ordered flowers months in advance to meet the demand. In Decatur, The Secret Garden has trucks carrying more than 150 orders going out both Wednesday and Thursday.
The owner, Lori Barrett, said flowers have become even more meaningful within the past year.
"We have been surprisingly busy,” said Lori Barrett, co-owner of The Secret Garden, “because people have to stay apart so flowers are a good way to show affection if you can be with the person. We have a lot of people call for order for delivery to mom or dad or grandparent sort of thing."
Barrett also encourages everyone to shop local for all your Valentine's Day needs. Many local places offer contact-less delivery or curbside pickup.
