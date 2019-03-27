ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - The man accused of killing a deputy has been indicted on 75 counts.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office announced a 75 count bill of indictment against Floyd Brown.
Brown is accused of killing Deputy Jake Keltner March 7 in Rockford.
Brown was at the Extended Stay Hotel on North Bell School Rd. March 7 when the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force tried to serve a him a warrant.
Police said brown fired off shots inside the room, shooting and injuring his girlfriend, before jumping from a third floor window.
They said he shot Deputy Keltner, who was serving as a U.S. Marshal, in the head in the parking lot.
Brown faces 60 counts of first degree murder. He faces natural life in prison, because Keltner was killed in the line of duty.
Brown also faces attempted first degree murder charges for the three officers that were also responding to the scene.
The rest of the counts are related to weapons violations.
Brown will be in federal court Thursday.