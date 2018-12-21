CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The flu is picking up just in time for the holidays.
Clinics have been seeing more influenza and flu-like illnesses reported in both kids and adults recently.
There have also been a lot of reports of children with respiratory illnesses.
Doctors told the News Gazette there has been an increase in flu cases in the Champaign area over the past weekend.
There have also been a lot of cases of bronchiolitis lately. In younger children, it is often caused by the virus RSV.
Some of those patients who were seen already got their flu shot, but those people had symptoms that were less severe than those who did not get a shot.
Children under 5 are at higher risk for flu complications.
Adults over age 65, pregnant women and those with certain chronic health conditions are also at higher risk.
If you have not gotten a flu shot yet, doctors said it is still important you do.