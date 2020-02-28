DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A flu outbreak has started at a veteran health care facility in Danville.
A Facebook post by VA Illiana Health Care System said the outbreak is happening in four areas of the facility, including the Community Living Center – Liberty House, Community Living Center – Freedom House, Community Living Center – Victory Neighborhood and Mental Health (PRRTP Unit). Facility leaders said efforts to contain the outbreak are underway.
Patients, staff and visitors are asked to avoid moving to and from those four areas as much as possible. Visitors are restricted to those areas, the post said.
“The decision to implement these restrictions was made after thoughtful consideration and was necessary to ensure the safest environment possible for all of us,” officials said. “Be aware that a person can be infectious 24 to 48 hours prior to exhibiting symptoms.”
Updates are expected to be provided through the facility’s social media pages.