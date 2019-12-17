SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's mid-December and Memorial Health Systems has already seen 100 positive flu cases, and five of those were hospitalized.
Memorial Health Systems said historically, compared to other flu seasons, they are starting to see flu patients sooner than normal. Gina Carnoff, Director of Infection Prevention, said they've already seen a wide-spread of activity in southern states.
"It's only a matter of time before it works it ways up, especially with the holidays and traveling," she explained.
On the physician side of things, Dr. John Lee agrees more cases are popping up in his office along South Sixth Street in Springfield.
"We are seeing a lot of flu cases coming in early this year, usually we might see it a little later on, but defiantly a lot of flu cases coming in," Dr. Lee explained.
Health officials said historically, during the early stages of the flu season they tend to see more Influenza A, which isn't as severe. However, this season they've seen Influenza B cases.
"B usually comes on later, so January and February," explained Dr. Lee. "B is generally more severe than A."
With the holidays around the corner, Memorial Health Systems are encouraging people to be aware of the spread of germs, and understand that if some are infected with the virus it can be life threatening.
"If you are out in the community and you could spread it (flu) to someone who maybe is going through chemo or someone who doesn't have a immune system," Carnoff explained. "For children it can be deadly to them or requiring hospitalization or more complications."
Dr. Lee and Carnoff agreed that with the predicted peek flu season to arrive early, now is the time to be aware. With Christmas just a week away and family and friends expected to gather and if someone is sick it could pose a risk for other family members.
"Stay home. I know it's really tempting to go out and hug and kiss everyone, but really for the safety others take care of yourself and stay home," said Carnoff.
In addition to the flu, a common infection tends to spike in babies around this time of the year. Respiratory Syncytial Virus appears to most adults as a common cold, however in children who have not been exposed to the cold, it comes across a lot more severe. Carnoff said this severe respiratory illness can require hospitalization.
"Mom and dad think it's a cold, but to a little baby that doesn't have an immune system it can cause severe respiratory distress and can make the little one sick," she explained.
Carnoff encourages parents to be voices for their children. If they know someone was sick or is sick, let them know now isn't a good time to hold or hug on the baby. In addition, if someone knows they are sick it's important to not hold the baby or hold on the baby.
To help prevent the spread of germs, doctors urge people to practice good basic hygiene practices, like proper hand washing and coughing or sneezing into your elbow. Doctors also encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine. Carnoff and Dr. Lee said it's not too late to protect yourself against the virus. The vaccine takes two weeks to really start working.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and Memorial Health Systems has put a temporary visitor restriction at its five hospitals to curb the spread of the flu. Although the activity remains low, the state is seeing an increase of flu activity.
Hospital visits at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Taylorville Memorial Hospital will limit two visitors per patient at one time and all visitors must be 18 years old or older and show now signs of illness.