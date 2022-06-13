DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The FlUrNing Foundation will host a Back to School Festival to help prepare kids before school returns for the fall session.
The FlUrNing Foundation is a non-profit organization centered around innovating the field of K12 education, providing high-quality education through professional learning experiences, charitable donations, and scholarships for students and teachers.
The festival will be held Saturday, August 13, at the Boy & Girls Club of Decatur from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival will feature learning games, a 3 on 3 basketball charity tournament, and lots of chances to earn prizes.
Every student that attends will have the opportunity to receive a FREE backpack filled with supplies basic necessities, and one lucky student will be the winner of a back to school shopping spree.
For more information or to register for the charity basketball tourney, click here.
