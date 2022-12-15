(WAND WEATHER)- Much colder weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
After reaching the 50s Wednesday, our temperatures will now be below average through Christmas.
Two rounds of rain Tuesday and Wednesday brought more than two inches to some hometowns and a widespread inch or more to others.
Occasional snow flurries are possible this afternoon into Friday and Saturday.
Highs will be in the upper-20s and 30s with overnight lows in the teens and low-20s. Wind chills will be even colder.
More light snow chances are in the forecast Christmas week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
