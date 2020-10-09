CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Millions of people in the U.S. are affected by mental illness each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health.
Heritage Behavioral Health Center said this year is overwhelming for many. Chelsea Mueller, director of outpatient services for Heritage Behavior Health Center, explained this year has been physically, mentally and spiritually overwhelming on many in the Decatur community.
"Being isolated from other people, not having the same access to our community like we used to ... I think a lot of people are feeling overwhelmed," Mueller said.
In Clinton, The Vault is making sure students are emotionally feeling well. Tammy Wilson, the organization's executive director, and Michelle Witzke, the founder and program director, said their organization has an abundance of programs and social events for students, but their main goal is to make sure kids are mentally doing well.
"We have mentors. Every time the doors are open, they are here. They are trained mentors that help the kids and make sure they are doing OK," explained Wilson.
Over the past seven years, the Clinton community has experienced tragedy. Witzke said six students have died, with four of those happening by suicide. That's why The Vault has a mission to connect with students.
"We think it's great if the kids graduate and get a degree and make lots of money, but it's got to start at the core," Witzke said. "Kids knowing that they matter, that they are cared about and that someone is on their side rooting for them."
Heritage Behavior Health Center explained it's important for people to normalize mental health. Mueller encouraged people to talk about their feelings instead of waiting for someone to talk about their feelings and be sure to just check in on them.
To learn more about Heritage Behavioral Health Center and to find resources available in the community, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.