Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Lawmakers passed changes to the states firearms owner’s identification cards (FOID) on Wednesday. Republican members of the House and a local gun shop owner question the constitutionality of parts of the bill.
“I can’t name a constitutional right that has a tax or fee,” said State Rep. Andrew Chesney, (R) Freeport, during floor debate. “I don’t think you could name one in the entire country where we have a tax and fee on a constitutional right.”
The Bullet Trap in Macon, owned by Dan Cooley, makes a similar argument about fees for FOID card and concealed carry permits pointing to a possible future legal argument in court over whether the exercising of the Second Amendment can be taxed or charged fees.
“I’m of the opinion that perhaps with these additional fees that they’ve put on this they may have stepped into a real landmine here,” stated Cooley. Cooley believes changes to the FOID may give extra emphasis to pro Second Amendment bills such as the Void the FOID Act.
