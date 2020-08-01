CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Folk and Roots Festival announced they will move online.
Due to uncertain times surrounding the current health pandemic, organizers said their annual event will be virtual.
“We are not cancelling the Festival--the show will go on,” explained Festival Director Cody Jensen. “We wish we could see festival friends and supporters back at our favorite Urbana venues, but everyone’s health and safety are most important.
For additional information, see folkandroots.org or follow the festival on Facebook - facebook.com/cufolkandroots.
