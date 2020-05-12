DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Food banks nationally are in need of $1.4 billion in funding to meet the need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Meridian Health of Illinois is stepping up by donating one million meals per month for the rest of the year to Feeding America.
The meals will be distributed through local food banks throughout the state, including in central Illinois.
They will also donate $90 million worth of $100 Walmart gift cards to food banks to be handed out as well.
"At Meridian we understand how difficult it is to prioritize your health when certain basic needs aren't being met, like when your next meal will come and when your next meal will be. So in prioritizing and ensuring people have food it will help them focus and be able to focus on the other things everyone is now dealing with as a result of the pandemic," said Karen Barch, President and CEO of Meridian Health Plan Illinois.
To find out where a food pantry is in your local community contact the Salvation Army.
