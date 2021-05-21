MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Holly's Country Kitchen in Monticello announced plans for a food drive benefiting Chris Oberheim's family.
The drive will happen when the family has room to accept more meals, the business said after leaders spoke with Amber Dobson Overheim and the family.
Anyone who wants to donate should call the business at (217)762-3663 and pay over the phone or donated in person. Holly's Country Kitchen is located at 1204 Bear Lane in Monticello.
"The family would like to keep track of all donations, so please provide your full name and mailing address with your donations," a Facebook post from the company said.
