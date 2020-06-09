DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - To ensure no one goes hungry, local Decatur organizations have planned a food drive for Saturday, June 13.
Kiwanis Early Birds, Golden K & Noon Club, along with Knights of Columbus and Holy Family & Mt. Zion Councils are hosting a food drive the second weekend in June. Kiwanis said this is a great way to give back to the community and keep their members focused on their mission.
"People are out of work and a lot of young kids at home and there are people that need money and food - so we thought this would be a good idea. we know that the different salvation army, catholic charities, and northeast community can always use food and it's something we can do to help families," said Dan Sebok, Lieutant Governor Division 27 and Former President.
Donations of canned and non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be collected for Catholic Charities, Northeast Community Fund and The Salvation Army.
Donations can be dropped off at the KC Hall at 504 East North Street on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
