Puff Pastry Appetizers
12 pieces
1 each puff pastry sheets (thawed)
1 each whole egg
2 cups pulled pork
1 cup shredded manchego cheese
Salt and pepper
Or
1 Tbsp olive oil
½ each onion, sliced thin
2 cups sliced mushrooms
½ cup goat cheese
Salt and pepper
Or
½ cup bacon, cut into strips
4 cups baby spinach
½ cup parmesan cheese, shredded
Salt and pepper
1. Each different filling makes enough for 12 appetizer size portions.
2. To make the mushroom filing, heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add the oli and saute the onions for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute for an additional 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool.
3. To make the spinach filing, place the bacon in a cold saute pan and turn on medium heat. Cook the bacon until almost crisp. Add the spinach and saute for 1 minute until wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool.
4. Place the puff pastry on a clean floured surface. Roll out with a rolling pin until it is 16”x12”. Cut the pastry into 12 – 4”x4” squares.
5. Divide whichever filling you are using and place on an angle from corner to corner on each pastry. Top with the cheese. Fold the two empty corners over the filling overlapping the pieces. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet.
6. Beat the egg and brush on top of the pastries.
7. Bake at 350°F oven for 12 minutes or until golden brown.