DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Food pantries are seeing more clients as inflation continues to take hold of grocery and food prices.
"That would be tough, trying to tell people that we don't have the things that we know that they need," said Food Distribution Director Joshua Perkins with Northeast Community Fund.
He said inflation on gas and other items all goes into them seeing more people lining up to get food there.
"I mean, people have a set budget ... just like we do, and it really tightens the belt and makes it hard to live your normal life whenever everything is going up except for your wages," Perkins said.
He said he thinks it will just increase.
Places like Good Samaritan Inn, which buys food in bulk to prepare hot meals, are feeling it too.
"With inflation, the food prices rising, especially the prices of meat, we are making food from anywhere from 100 to 200 people in a day. So when meat goes up by $1, $2, $5, you know, it makes a huge impact for us," said Nicky Besser, executive director of Good Samaritan Inn.
