LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A local food pantry is doing more than just handing out food.
The Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois has a small food pantry in Lincoln, but the pantry isn't just meant to handout food. Instead, the co-op asks for people to volunteer a couple of hours a week and in return they will earn points to redeem for food.
"The thing that a lot of people don't do in social service is hold people accountable. We make sure that we do our best to help them, but also hold them accountable," explains Breann Titus, Director Agency Development.
For the past five years, CAPCIL food pantry has evolved and works to teach customers a self-sufficient life. In order to benefit from their services, people who are in need of assistance will help out and volunteer.
"I know in the past I've needed help before and it's great when somebody is there to offer the help you need," explains Becky Leamon, Nutrition Service Director.
CAPCIL operates in six different counties throughout central Illinois. The organization not only works to help people in emergency situations, but also helps people learn job and financial skills.
"I feel like we have a great impact in our community. Any student who is in our classes every time they attend class it earns them a shopping day in the co-op. We're giving them the knowledge they need to better gain that employment and also we are helping meet an immediate need by allowing them to shop in the co-op," explains Mike Robbins, Community Service Block Grant Coordinator.
The food pantry is always accepting donations. Currently, they are in need to meats; like hamburger and chicken. CAPCIL food pantry also has a thrift store and online resale boutique to help fund and support their services. For more information about CAPCIL click here.