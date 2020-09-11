DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A program using court appointed special advocates will be getting donations to help foster children from a food truck business in Decatur.
Each Friday, 11am – 9pm, the Smack’n Tacos food truck at 22nd and Pershing, will donate 25% of its total sales to Macon County CASA. CASA uses volunteer advocates help represent kids in court who may have been victims of abuse or neglect.
“630 kids right now in Macon County’s foster care system,” said Macon County CASA Executive Director Julia Livingston. “Right now CASA is covering about 50% of those kids.”
CASA is unable to hold a large fall fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So Smack’n Tacos owner Marcos Fuentes is offering to provide CASA with 25% of each Friday’s sales from now until November 27th. The city of Decatur does not allow food trucks to operate during winter months.
