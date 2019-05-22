Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.