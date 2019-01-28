CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - An Oklahoma man and a Charleston woman are facing charges after police said they found marijuana plants and hypodermic needles inside a Charleston home.
33-year-old Steven Cannon of Siloam Springs, Oklahoma and 31-year Julia Williams of Charleston are facing charges including Fugitive from Justice, Obstructing Identification, Obstructing Justice, Possess Cannabis Plants, Possess Hypodermic Needles, Driving While License suspended.
On Jan. 24, deputies spoke with a man parked in the road at County Rd. 870 E. and 950 N.
The driver gave a name that was determined to be fake, said he was from Oklahoma, and said he never had a driver's license.
He was issued a citation for not having a valid drivers license.
Deputies investigated further, because they believed the name he had given was fake. They went to the address he had given in the 500 block of Reynolds Dr.
Julia Williams came to the door and confirmed they had lied about Cannon's true identity. She gave his real name, and deputies found he had an arrest warrant in Oklahoma.
She consented to a search of the home for Cannon.
He was not inside, but deputies found marijuana plants and hypodermic needles.
Cannon was found after foot prints in the snow led away from the back door of the home.
Officers from the Coles County Sheriff's Office, EIU PD, Charleston PD, and Oakland PD assisted in searching for him.
His footprints led to a wooded area and open fields and then to an apartment in Charleston. He was taken into custody there.