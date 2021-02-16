CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Chatham Police arrested a juvenile for graffiti, according to the department.
Chatham Police said on Tuesday, February 9 at 10:27 p.m. an officer noticed fresh graffiti on a glass window of a vacant business in the County Market plaza. The officer recognized the graffiti similar to what has appeared all over town recently on other local businesses.
The officer reported seeing footprints in the snow leading from crime scene and he followed them to an address in Quail Meadows subdivision.
Once there, the officer made contact with a juvenile male and his father.
The young man admitted to the graffiti that had occurred around Chatham.
The juvenile's identity is not being released. He is being held on charges of multiple counts of Criminal Defacement of Property.
