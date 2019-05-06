(WAND) – Spicy chicken nuggets are coming back to Wendy’s, thanks to an Illinois rapper’s efforts!
On Friday, Chance the Rapper tweeted a hope for the fast food chain to bring the nuggets back, saying “please please Lord let it be today”. The official Wendy’s account responded by saying that it wouldn’t happen that day, “but there’s always a chance”.
It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019
That chain of tweets led to Wendy’s offering to bring back spicy nuggets if a Friday tweet could reach 2 million likes. Twitter quickly did its thing and reached that goal.
Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019
The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.
Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V
On Sunday evening, the company had good news.
“THIS IS NOT A DRILL!” another Wendy’s tweet said. “Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! This took like a day and a half! WHAT?”
THIS IS NOT A DRILL!— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019
Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!
That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!
We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!
Wendy’s told NBC Chicago it couldn’t give an exact date for when people should expect the nuggets back on the menu, but did say “we can promise you Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets will be just as good as you remember – and worth all the hype!”