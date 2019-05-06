Chance the Rapper/Wendy's

Photo: AP/Wendy's

(WAND) – Spicy chicken nuggets are coming back to Wendy’s, thanks to an Illinois rapper’s efforts!

On Friday, Chance the Rapper tweeted a hope for the fast food chain to bring the nuggets back, saying “please please Lord let it be today”. The official Wendy’s account responded by saying that it wouldn’t happen that day, “but there’s always a chance”.

That chain of tweets led to Wendy’s offering to bring back spicy nuggets if a Friday tweet could reach 2 million likes. Twitter quickly did its thing and reached that goal.

On Sunday evening, the company had good news.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL!” another Wendy’s tweet said. “Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! This took like a day and a half! WHAT?”

Wendy’s told NBC Chicago it couldn’t give an exact date for when people should expect the nuggets back on the menu, but did say “we can promise you Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets will be just as good as you remember – and worth all the hype!”

