Washington, DC (WAND) - Senate Republicans voted in unity Tuesday to block a Democratic voting bill that would have imposed sweeping changes to election laws including a new campaign finance provision, a ban on gerrymandering and mandating extensive early and absentee voting. The 50-50 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 votes needed to advance the legislation to the next stage. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will explore all options to move the legislation forward in the future.

