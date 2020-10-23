ROBERTS, Ill. (WAND) - Ford County has announced a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site that will be open for one day next week.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will station a mobile unit at the Roberts Village Gym on Locust Street on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Know Before You Go Testing is a free service that is open to all, regardless of symptoms.
A nasal swab test will be done on-site, and results may take anywhere between 4-7 business days to be returned.
The drive-thru testing will require you to give your name and phone number to contact you with results properly.
Individuals are also encouraged to bring their health insurance cards; however, you can still get tested without it.
