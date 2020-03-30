FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Ford County confirmed the first case of coronavirus, COVID-19 there on Monday.
The Ford County Public Health Department said a man in his 70s contracted the virus and is being treated at the hospital.
Public health officials are investigating anyone he may have come in contact with and will notify anyone who may have been exposed.
People are urged to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands, and to follow Governor JB Pritzker's Stay at Home order which is in place until April 7.