PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Ford County Deputies worked together to hand out 56 meals to those in need this holiday season.
Families in Ford County received a free Christmas meal on Friday, thanks to the Fraternal Order of Police Illini Lodge 17's food-basket program.
Each basket provides milk, eggs, cookies, fruit, celery, carrots, potatoes, green beans, butter, Jell-O and marshmallows. Families were also given either a ham or turkey depending on the size of their family. The turkeys came from Meats Plus in Loda.
The Illini Lodge 17 gathers funds each year for it food-basket program, along with helping provide car seats and sending children to summer camp.