FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Ford County has received three rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ford County Public Heath Department has received 100 vaccines from Pfizer and 200 vaccines from Moderna.
All 300 doses have been transferred to Gibson Area Hospital to administer to employees who qualify.
Gibson Area Hospital will continue to receive the vaccine until all Phase 1a people have received both doses.
The vaccine will be administered to Ford County in accordance with the phases outline by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice and as recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
It is not clear at this time how long Ford County will remain in Phase 1a. That depends on the quantity and frequency of vaccine deliveries and the number of eligible people who choose to be vaccinated.
When Ford County moves to Phase 1b, information will be given as to who is eligible to receive the vaccine and directions on how to register to receive one once eligible.
