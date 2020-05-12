FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Ford County Board has passed a resolution unanimously that supports reopening nonessential businesses sooner than the governor's plan.
The resolution states business owners should be able to reopen if they want to. Businesses would need to open under modifications to protect the health and safety of those working an those who enter. Places of worship are also allowed to reopen.
The Ford County Public Health Department says it doesn't have the authority to approve any kind of reopening plan. However, any business owner who has a license from a state agency could face consequences if the governors orders are not followed.
The health department said they can close a business if there is a danger of public infection.
