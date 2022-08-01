FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Ford County Public Health Department is asking for the public's health collecting dead birds as it continues testing as part of its West Nile virus surveillance program.
The health department started collecting dead birds May 1 and will continue through October 15.
If you find a dead bird, contact Ford County Public Health Department (217)379-9281.
However, before you submit a dead bird, please ensure the following criteria are met:
1. The bird is dead, but the carcass is in good condition. Birds should be dead no more than about 48 hours prior to collection and should not show signs of advanced decomposition (maggots, strong odor, dried or deflated eyes). The bird should be double bagged and placed in freezer to preserve for shipping.
2. The bird shows no sign it died of causes other than disease. Birds with obvious injuries such as wounds or missing parts should not be submitted for testing. Likewise, crushed carcasses and birds found along roadways are not acceptable.
3. The bird must be one that is acceptable for testing. Some acceptable species are crows, blue jays, grackles, starlings, robins, cardinals, sparrows, finches, hawks and owls. Birds that will not be accepted include pigeons, ducks, geese, chickens, other large birds and endangered species.
To help identify the type of bird, see the pictures by clicking here.
Residents who find dead birds should double bag them in plastic bags (plastic bags that seal are the best) and then take them to the Ford County Public Health Department office at 235 North Taft Street in Paxton.
For more information regarding collection of dead birds, contact Ford County Public Health Department at 217-379-9281.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
