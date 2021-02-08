FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - This week, Ford County will receive and administer 1,100 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The doses will be administered at Gibson Area Hospital by appointment only.
Ford County is in Phase 1B, meaning those in critical workforces and 65 and older are eligible.
If a resident called to place their name on the list, they do not need to go online and register.
FCPHD prefers residents to register for the vaccine online through the health department’s website.
Under the COVID-19 tab, Ford county residents can submit their information for the waiting list. Residents will receive a call from the health department when a vaccine is available.
In addition to local health departments, chain pharmacies are also able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
By visiting the IDPH website, residents can find vaccine locations by typing in their zip code and find pharmacies within 60 miles. These vaccinations are by appointment only and documentation is required to show you are eligible for the vaccine as part of a priority group.
To receive a vaccine from the Ford County Health Department, you must reside or be employed in Ford county, whereas there are no restrictions regarding residency to receive a vaccine from a pharmacy. New sites and pharmacies are being added daily; therefore, it is important to check back regularly for available appointments.
