(WAND)-375,000 Ford Explorer SUV's are being recalled due to a part failure that could result in a crash.
Ford recall covers the 2013-2017 model years.
The vehicles are questioned to have a fractured section of the rear suspension toe link.
Ford says that the result of the broken part can significantly diminish steering control and increase the risk of a crash.
As of right now, Ford is aware of 13 crashes related to this issue, six of which resulted in injuries.
Dealers will be able to complete inspections and replace the part, if necessary.
