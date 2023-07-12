(WAND) - Central Illinois will see almost daily chances of showers and storms through the extended forecast.
It'll be very warm and humid today through Friday with highs in the upper-80s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible today and tonight. Some of the storms later today could be on the strong to severe side.
Showers wind down Thursday morning and sunshine returns for the rest of the day.
More unsettled weather is on tap for Friday and the weekend. While there will be scattered showers and storms, there will be dry hours, too.
Weekend highs will reach the mid-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.